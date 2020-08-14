Allen & Overy-Led Apollo Commits $265M To Offshore Wind

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Apollo Global Management Inc., guided by Allen & Overy, said Friday it's investing up to $265 million in an offshore Maryland wind power project with the potential to generate 1.3 megawatts of electricity, supporting a project that is expected to be a key part of that state's renewable energy portfolio. Apollo said in a statement that the deal between its affiliated funds and Baltimore-based US Wind Inc. involves both convertible debt and equity. The project is expected to come online in 2024, and the first phase will have a capacity of 270 megawatts, or enough to power more than 75,000 homes,...

