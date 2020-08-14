Constitutional Right To Prescribe Pot Hazy, 6th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has rejected a Michigan doctor's claim that his right to certify patients for medical marijuana is clearly constitutionally protected, dismissing his suit against regulators who stopped accepting his certifications. Dr. Vernon Proctor doesn't have the evidence to show he has a well-established protected property or liberty interest in prescribing marijuana, which is necessary to allow his suit against two employees of Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to go forward, the appellate court said. "Proctor contends that he has a constitutionally protected interest in helping others procure a substance banned by federal law," the court wrote in...

