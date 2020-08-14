Ga. Approves 8 New Judgeships, But Funding Is In Question

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Judicial Council approved eight new state superior court judgeships Friday for implementation by state legislators, ranking them based on caseloads and existing resources with the knowledge that not all are likely to be funded. Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton chaired the council's regular meeting via Zoom and gave each of the eight judicial circuit chief judges who applied for a new judge the opportunity to state their case. The council also approved its fiscal year 2022 budget, which at $15.1 million is 5% larger than the current fiscal year 2021 budget. The extra $500,000 is going...

