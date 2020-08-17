Commerce Spares Chinese Coolant Components From Duties

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has reversed course on earlier findings, determining that imports of three coolant components from China should not be subject to anti-dumping duties, following unprecedented guidance from the U.S. International Trade Commission. The hydrofluorocarbon, or HFC, components R-32, R-125 and R-143a are imported to the U.S., where they are processed into five HFC "blends" used in various cooling mechanisms including ice machines, refrigerated trucks and display cases. Although importing components of products subject to tariffs separately to be combined upon arrival often constitutes circumvention, Commerce determined that HFCs pose an exception to that rule, since the ITC...

