5th Circ. Says Walmart Manager's Firing Wasn't Retaliation

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Walmart on Friday beat a retaliation suit filed by an assistant manager who said her supervisor used a confrontation with a customer suspected of shoplifting as an excuse to fire her because she'd reported him for sexually harassing subordinates. A three-judge Fifth Circuit panel affirmed summary judgment to the retailer because it adequately explained why assistant manager Lashawnda Brown deserved to be fired even though her supervisor, Aurelio Quinn, had unsuccessfully tried to get an employee to lie about Brown's role in the suspected shoplifting incident. Walmart fired Brown for violating store policy on when to confront alleged shoplifters, which, in...

