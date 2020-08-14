Mich. Doctor Keeps Win In Suit Over Patient's Fertility Loss

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A split Michigan appellate panel has affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a physician of failing to diagnose a woman's pregnancy complication that caused injuries resulting in her being unable to conceive, saying her medical expert offered a speculative opinion. In a 2-1 ruling Thursday, a Court of Appeals panel upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Anton Bahu in a suit accusing the family medicine physician of failing to timely send patient Jennifer Clifton to her obstetrician-gynecologist for treatment of a possible ectopic pregnancy, a rare and dangerous occurrence when an embryo attaches outside the uterus, following...

