Sunken Ship Owner Hits Back At Insurers With $22M Claim

Law360, London (August 17, 2020, 7:38 PM BST) -- The owner of a sunken fishing vessel is fighting to recover $22 million from a consortium of underwriters after a judge ruled its spat with Generali Italia SpA and other insurers should continue through the English courts. Pelagic Fisheries Corp. alleges 16 insurers have wrongly refused to indemnify it after a freezer trawler was lost off the coast of West Africa following an "error of judgment" from its crew, according to a defense and counterclaim filed Thursday. At the heart of the dispute is a claim by Italian insurer Generali Italia SpA and 20 underwriters, who say they were misled about...

