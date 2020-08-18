Investors Secure $61M Freezing Order In Settlement Chase

Law360, London (August 18, 2020, 5:16 PM BST) -- An asset manager has been barred from selling three luxury properties and had his bank accounts in the U.K. frozen after eight investors won a $61.4 million freezing order in their quest to collect on the terms of confidential settlement agreements negotiated in May. Judge David Foxton has granted the freezing injunction against Kidman Asset Management Ltd. and its principal, Massimo Bochicchio, after he breached the terms of eight settlement deeds. The High Court order from July 17, which has recently been made public, links to proceedings brought by two companies and six individuals. It covers property in Miami and Italy and an...

