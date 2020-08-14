CenturyLink Cuts DOJ Deal For Violating Level 3 Conditions

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Telecommunications giant CenturyLink Inc. violated the terms of its merger clearance settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice that approved its roughly $34 billion proposed merger with Level 3 Communication Inc. and must now submit to extra monitoring, the DOJ Antitrust Division said Friday. The DOJ announced a settlement with CenturyLink partially extending the terms of the original clearance deal and requiring the appointment of an independent monitor to ensure no further violations. CenturyLink, according to the DOJ, had promised not to solicit customers who chose a divestiture buyer that picked up Level 3 assets sold off to alleviate antitrust concerns. Yet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS