Texas River Authority Can't Dodge Utilities' Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The San Jacinto River Authority lost its bid to dodge allegations from two private water utility companies that it fixed the price of water supplies in the area, as a Texas federal judge ruled the claims aren't time-barred and the river authority isn't immune from the litigation. U.S. District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore denied the eastern Texas river authority's motion to dismiss the suit Friday, ruling that the clock didn't start on the claims when the utilities' contract was signed in 2010 but rather each time the authority collected monthly fees. Judge Gilmore also rejected the river authority's attempt to invoke state...

