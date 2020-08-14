Fla. High Court Takes On Engle Suits' Punitive Damages Split

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A debate over how to apply punitive damages law in Florida's Engle progeny tobacco cases is headed to the Florida Supreme Court, with the high court taking up a smoker's widow's appeal of the reversal of a $5 million punitive damages award against R.J. Reynolds. The Fifth District set up the showdown in the high court when it stripped away Mary Sheffield's award in February 2019 with a split decision that it certified stood in direct conflict with three other districts' position. At issue is whether a 1994 version of the punitive damages law should apply or the current version enacted...

