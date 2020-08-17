Maui Tax Credit Development Must Stay Affordable For 31 Yrs.

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A federal court in Hawaii ruled that a low-income housing tax credit project in Maui must remain affordable for the next 31 years, siding with tenants in a case they brought against a developer and the state housing agency. Lahaina Front Street Apartments, a 142-unit development built in 2001 using federal housing tax credits, cannot be converted to market-rate housing or sold without the tax credit program's rental restrictions, U.S. District Judge Jill Otake ruled Wednesday. Otake's opinion said the Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corp.'s decision to release Front Street Affordable Housing Partners, the project developer, from requirements to keep...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS