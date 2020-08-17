Epistar Says UC System Went On LED IP Blitz With Its Patents

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The University of California system blatantly disregarded a patent licensing agreement with Epistar Corp. in retaliation for the Taiwanese manufacturer's insistence that a slew of patent suits filed by the university involve the same patents it controls, according to a new lawsuit. Epistar said in the lawsuit filed in California federal court Friday that the university system breached a licensing agreement that gave it sole licensor status for the same patents at issue in a series of patent lawsuits filed in 2019 accusing retailers of infringing UC's intellectual property for filament LED lighting. Once Epistar began questioning the scope of the...

