Insurers Warn Of Data Overload In EU Green Finance Rules

Law360, London (August 17, 2020, 3:07 PM BST) -- European insurers took issue on Monday with European Union proposals for more climate-friendly finance, claiming that the current draft would be hard to implement and that new rules should avoid "information overload" in its demands. Insurance Europe was responding to a joint consultation on environmental, social and governance disclosures in the sector published by the European Supervisory Authorities, which will be submitted to the European Commission for endorsement. The trade association said it backed regulatory efforts to develop a more sustainable economy and welcomed the increased transparency under the new Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, known as SFDR. But the group said that the ESAs...

