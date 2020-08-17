British Reinsurer Gets Green Light to Enter Administration

Law360, London (August 17, 2020, 1:22 PM BST) -- A judge has given a British reinsurer the green light to enter into administration amid historical debts and litigation in the U.S., saying on Monday that the protection scheme offered creditors the best chance of getting their money back. Judge Mark Mullen has approved an application to hand the reinsurer over to professional administrators at an insolvency hearing. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Judge Mark Mullen approved CX Reinsurance Company Ltd.'s application to hand the company over to professional administrators at an insolvency hearing at the High Court on Monday morning. The company appeared solvent on paper, but the costs of maintaining its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS