Lilis Seeks Ch. 11 Sale As Restructuring Deal Falls Through

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT) -- Bankrupt oil and gas production company Lilis Energy said Monday it will sell off its assets in a Chapter 11 sale after one of its major backers declined to provide a new equity investment. Funds affiliated with Värde Partners Inc. chose not to commit to a new money investment in Lilis Energy Inc., leaving the Texas-based exploration and production company without a key pillar of its restructuring support agreement, the announcement said. The Värde funds are preferred equity holders in Lilis, which entered Chapter 11 in the Southern District of Texas in late June, court filings show. Lilis had inked a...

