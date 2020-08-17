Medical Co. Sues Over Counterfeit Forehead Thermometers

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- IHealth Labs has accused a variety of companies in California federal court of selling knockoff versions of its infrared forehead thermometer, which the California health care company said has been its best seller during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Friday complaint, iHealth Labs Inc. claims that parties "of unknown makeup" have been selling products that are confusingly similar to its iHealth Infrared No-Touch Forehead Thermometer. The suit targets various parties, including Fingix, i-Enterprise and Hong Ta LLC, although the complaint says they "likely reside and/or operate in foreign jurisdictions." IHealth Labs says that even though it is the singular authorized seller of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS