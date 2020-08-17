Weil, Cooley Guide $3.7B Sanofi, Principia Biopharma Deal

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Sanofi, advised by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, said Monday it's buying Cooley-led Principia Biopharma in a deal worth $3.68 billion that the French buyer expects will boost its work developing treatments for autoimmune diseases. The acquisition comes after South San Francisco-based Principia Biopharma Inc. in 2017 granted Sanofi the exclusive right to develop and commercialize a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis. The companies said Monday the deal would also allow for the expanded research of the drug into other central nervous system diseases and eliminate future royalty payments. "This acquisition advances our ongoing [research and development] transformation to accelerate development of the most...

