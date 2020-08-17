Fed. Circ. OKs Gas Patent Ax After Justices Limit Appeal

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to invalidate a gas pressure valve patent, months after the U.S. Supreme Court said the circuit court couldn't overturn the PTAB's decision to review the patent in the first place. A three-judge panel rebuffed several arguments from Bennett Regulator Guards Inc. that the PTAB used the wrong claim constructions and violated the Administrative Procedure Act when invalidating the company's patent. It also refused to review sanctions against challenger Atlanta Gas Light Co. because the PTAB has yet to issue a final judgment. The multifaceted case dates back to...

