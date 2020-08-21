33-Year-Old Trump Judicial Pick Attacked Over Experience

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Liberal advocates are lambasting President Donald Trump's youthful pick for a Florida federal judgeship, questioning the trial experience of a Jones Day associate who graduated law school in 2012 and would be the youngest federal judge in over 30 years. Middle District of Florida nominee Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who turned 33 last month, is the youngest selection yet from a president who touts young judges likely to serve for decades. Conservatives praise Mizelle's four years with the U.S. Department of Justice, mostly as a Tax Division trial attorney, and her four federal clerkships, including at the U.S. Supreme Court. Liberals say...

