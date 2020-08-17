Atty Says ComEd Must Pay Bribery Victims Before $200M Fine

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A retired Chicago attorney is seeking to intervene in Commonwealth Edison Co.'s federal bribery case, asking the court to set up a restitution fund for ratepayers and temporarily put on hold payment to the government of the utility's $200 million fine. In a hearing on Monday, U.S. District Judge John F. Kness ordered ComEd, an Exelon subsidiary, and the government to file briefs addressing the intervention bid by former longtime Legal Aid attorney Timothy J. Hufman. He also asked for briefing on Hufman's request to create a specially designated fund out of the fine payment and appoint a special master to...

