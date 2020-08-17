Katten Nabs Ex-Kelley Drye Chair For Financial Markets Group

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP has brought on a veteran Kelley Drye & Warren LLP attorney, who previously chaired the firm from 2012 through 2015, to its financial markets and funds group in New York. Paul McCurdy joined Katten as a partner after serving over three decades at Kelley Drye, the firm announced Monday. McCurdy began his career as an associate at New York-based Kelley Drye in 1987. He was on the firm's executive committee for 12 years and led its broker-dealer regulatory practice for more than 20 years. "I was presented with a great opportunity to join a great firm with...

