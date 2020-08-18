DHS Appointments Risk 1½ Years Of Immigration Policy

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A congressional watchdog's finding that top officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly installed in their posts puts nearly a year and a half of immigration policies on shaky ground and provides a road map for new legal challenges. The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan agency within the legislative branch, found in a Friday report that the appointments of Kevin McAleenan and Chad Wolf as acting DHS secretaries and Ken Cuccinelli as the senior official performing the duties of the DHS deputy secretary violated the rules governing the order of succession at DHS. The decision is nonbinding, allowing...

