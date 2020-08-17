IRS Urges 10th Circ. To Toss Pot Cos.' Tax Summons Fight

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The IRS has urged the Tenth Circuit to follow precedent it set this year and toss a series of appeals by Colorado pot businesses and their owners that challenge tax summonses for information on several entities. The appeals court should uphold the Internal Revenue Service's summonses for information on Green Solution LLC and other companies owned by Eric Speidell and on Medical Wellness Center LLC and other businesses owned by Judy Aragon and Steven Hickox, the government said in a brief filed Friday. The owners have said the IRS lacks the authority to issue the summonses, but the Tenth Circuit rejected...

