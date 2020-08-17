REIT Lines Up $120M For Cannabis Investments

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Cannabis-focused real estate investment trust AFC Gamma said Monday it raised a combined $120 million in debt and equity that it will use to lend to cannabis operators. Florida-headquartered AFC Gamma Inc. reached its first close with $80 million in equity and a credit line of up to $40 million, the announcement said. The commercial-mortgage investment vehicle could ultimately raise up to $200 million, the statement said. AFC Gamma is an affiliate of institutional lender AFC Management LLC. AFC stands for Advanced Flower Capital. AFC Gamma focuses on providing access to capital for businesses in the cannabis industry, according to the...

