GM's Fiat Chrysler Bribes Suit Felled By Stiff RICO Standard

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge's dismissal of General Motors' lawsuit against rival Fiat Chrysler underscores how difficult it is to prove a civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act case between competitors and that scoring a shot at repleading claims isn't always guaranteed, experts say. U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman last week reiterated his earlier decision dismissing General Motors LLC's bid to hold Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV liable for allegedly running a racketeering scheme using foreign bank accounts to bribe senior union officials and plant moles within GM to undercut GM's position during collective bargaining. GM sought to bolster its case with...

