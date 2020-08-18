Cochlear To Pay $75M More If $268M Hearing IP Loss Stands

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Cochlear Ltd. has reached a tentative $75 million settlement to cover attorney fees and prejudgment interest incurred by the Alfred E. Mann Foundation during litigation over two hearing aid patents in which the medical device company was ordered to fork over $268 million. Sydney, Australia-based Cochlear said in a statement Monday that it will pay $75 million to the Alfred E. Mann Foundation for Scientific Research only if it fails to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to toss the verdict, which the Federal Circuit affirmed in March and recently refused to reconsider. Cochlear has until October to file a petition for...

