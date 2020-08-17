Ex-NFL Player Takes Pot Legalization Fight To High Court

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Medical marijuana patients including a retired NFL player have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decriminalize marijuana, a Hail Mary coming after the Second Circuit ruled that the group must first try to convince the Drug Enforcement Administration. In a petition filed last month but formally entered Thursday, patients including Super Bowl champion Marvin Washington told the justices that prohibition of marijuana unconstitutionally blocks their access to lifesaving medication and flies in the face of the government's own admissions that the drug is safe. The group, which also includes medical marijuana activist and epilepsy patient Alexis Bortell, framed their case as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS