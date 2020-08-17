10th Circ. Says Insurer Owes $4.5M For Refinery Fire Loss

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday upheld an appraisal award requiring Infrassure Ltd. to pay a Sinclair Oil Corp. unit $4.5 million for losses resulting from a 2014 fire at a petroleum refinery, agreeing with a Wyoming federal judge that the insurer failed to show the appraisers engaged in any "actionable misconduct." A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court refused to disturb U.S. District Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal's February 2019 decision confirming the appraisal award in favor of Sinclair Wyoming Refining Co., concluding that the award was not tainted by bias or fraud by the appraisers. Infrassure had attacked the award...

