More Female, Black Inventors Will Grow Economy, Study Says

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Bringing more women, African Americans and other underrepresented groups into the innovation process could increase GDP by more than 4%, according to a new policy proposal from The Hamilton Project. The proposal's author, Michigan State University professor Lisa D. Cook, relied on data from the National Science Foundation Survey of Earned Doctorates to estimate that per capita GDP could rise by 0.6% to 4.4% just by including more women and African Americans in the first stages of the innovation process. That impact will be felt as a result of the increased spending power that women and African Americans will have by...

