CBD Co. Says Texas Pot Lobby Defamed It With Phony Report

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas CBD company is seeking financial records and internal documents from a Lone Star State cannabis industry group, claiming the organization is operating as a front for its competitors and spreading lies about the safety of its products. Zilis LLC claimed in a court filing Thursday that the Texas Cannabis Industry Association published a false report claiming its UltraCell products contained heavy metals, a "commercial attack" that the company said was intended to boost competitors tied to the TCIA's leadership. "Zilis believes and alleges that the TCIA is acting as a front for Zilis' direct competitors in the hemp-derived CBD...

