Gunderson Nabs Ex-Littler Atty To Lead Employment Group

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Gunderson Dettmer has scooped up a former Littler attorney to chair its labor and employment practice, adding her experience with all things employment to the firm. Natalie A. Pierce joined Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP's San Francisco office on Monday, after roughly 14½ years at Littler Mendelson PC, where she was co-chair of its robotics and AI practice. Pierce told Law360 in an interview Thursday that the move made "perfect sense" for her. "I get to build and run a practice with an existing and growing client base, which is very focused on supporting today's and tomorrow's future-focused...

