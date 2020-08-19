HSBC Trims Stanford Bank's £118M Ponzi Scheme Suit

Law360, London (August 19, 2020, 2:20 PM BST) -- A judge has trimmed part of Stanford International Bank's £118 million ($156 million) lawsuit against HSBC over a $7 billion, decades-long Ponzi scheme orchestrated by Stanford's former owner, although HSBC still faces allegations that it ignored warning signs. Part of Stanford Bank's accusations against HSBC, which allege dishonest and reckless assistance in breach of trust, have been struck out at the High Court. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Judge Christopher Nugee struck out Stanford International Bank Ltd.'s accusations against HSBC Bank PLC, which alleged dishonest and reckless assistance in breach of trust, in a decision at the High Court on July 31 that only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS