Metals Trader Denies Fraud Claims In ED&F Man $285M Deal

Law360, London (August 19, 2020, 5:50 PM BST) -- A group of metal trading companies have hit back at deceit allegations in ED&F Man's $285 million nickel fraud suit as the defendants continue to scrap over who is to blame for circulating fake warehouse receipts. Genesis Resources Inc. and Transcendent Global Finance Inc. said that fraud claims made against them by two trading firms looking to shift the blame should be struck out in an Aug.14 reply. The two businesses are run by Stephen Kai Shing Kao and they allegedly structured the deal for the commodities broker to buy the metal. ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd., or MCM, initially sued...

