Novartis Swings Back At Mylan In Blood Transfusion IP Row

Law360, London (August 21, 2020, 3:53 PM BST) -- Novartis swung a counterpunch in its fight with Mylan over its plans to sell a generic version of its blood transfusion drug, arguing that Novartis' prior participation in Europe's "orphan" drug program doesn't prevent it now from getting an extension on its patent rights. The latest filing in the High Court battle, Novartis AG's reply and defense to Mylan's counterclaim, acknowledges that its iron-reducing drug Exjade was given a decade of market exclusivity under the program, which is intended to promote the development of treatments for rare medical conditions. But that's now expired, it said. The relevant regulation from the European...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS