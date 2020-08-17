Ex-Rehab Center CEO Gets 3 Years In Fraud Case

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has sentenced the CEO of a now-defunct addiction treatment company to three years behind bars for orchestrating a fraud scheme that allegedly involved overbilling insurers for intentionally shoddy rehabilitation services. Jason Gerner, the former CEO of Liberation Way LLC, was sentenced to three years in prison and an additional three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone, according to a release from U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain. On top of the prison sentence, Gerner was ordered to pay about $9.3 million in restitution and told to forfeit an additional $444,983, according to the government....

