TracFone Gets $8M Deal To End Phone-Flipping Suit Approved

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- TracFone won a Florida federal judge's final approval on Monday for an $8 million deal to end a suit against two cellphone distributors that allegedly bought its devices in bulk and sold them overseas to the detriment of the company's brand. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles signed papers bringing an end to the litigation, agreeing to order not only the multimillion-dollar settlement but an injunction blocking CellnTell Distribution Inc. and CNT Wireless LLC from repeating any such sales of the branded discount phones. TracFone Wireless Inc. claimed in the suit filed last year that the distributors were using "runners" to buy...

