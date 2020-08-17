SEC Defeats Settlement Holdouts In Muni Bond 'Flipping' Case

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Three defendants who, unlike their 15 co-defendants, declined to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations they posed as retail investors to buy and "flip" municipal bonds were defeated at the summary judgment phase in California federal court on Monday. U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia granted the securities regulator's motion for a quick win against Michael Sean Murphy, Jocelyn Murphy and Richard Gounaud for acting as unregistered brokers when they engaged in securities transactions for RMR Asset Management Co. RMR was one of two companies that reached settlements with the SEC in August 2018 over allegations that...

