Paul Weiss Nabs 4 More Ex-Boies Schiller Partners

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 11:26 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP has snagged four more former Boies Schiller Flexner LLP partners who will serve as counsel in its Washington, D.C., office's litigation department, according to an internal memo obtained by Law360, bringing its total haul from the rival firm to at least eight attorneys this year. Amy Mauser, Martha Goodman, Melissa Zappala and Kyle Smith were the most recent group to make the move, according to the memo. Mauser focuses on complex commercial litigation, with an emphasis on antitrust, the memo said. She got her law degree from American University's Washington College of Law and...

