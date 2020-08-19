Navajo Man On Death Row Seeks High Court Execution Stay

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Lezmond Mitchell, a Navajo man on death row and scheduled for execution on Aug. 26, filed an application for a stay Wednesday with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan. The high court should stay Mitchell's execution so that it has time to review his petition for certiorari submitted Aug. 13, the defendant told Justice Kagan, the circuit justice for the Ninth Circuit. The appeals court in April upheld an Arizona federal court's finding that Mitchell could not interview the jurors who sentenced him to death to determine if racial bias had influenced his conviction. The application was listed in the Supreme Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS