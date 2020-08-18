Idaho Judge Blocks Anti-Trans Athlete Bill For Now

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A first-of-its-kind Idaho law that bans trans women from participating in women's sports has been put on ice while a lawsuit challenging it plays out, after a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction and said the controversial law likely violates the U.S. Constitution. In an 87-page order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge David C. Nye said he'd reserve final judgment until he's heard more evidence and seen more briefing from Idaho and the two young women — one of whom is transgender — challenging the Fairness in Women's Sports Act. But in granting their request for a preliminary injunction, he said...

