SEC Proxy Rules Pose Threat To Markets, Shareholders

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulation of proxy advisers threatens to undermine independent advice and the balance of corporate governance. As an organization with long-standing credibility on the ethics and independence of financial analysis, we see great threat to markets and shareholder rights with the release of the final rule. Of specific concern are the provisions that explicitly encourage prereview and threaten proxy advisers with anti-fraud liability under Rule 14a-9 and, by extension, investment managers using the proxy advice reports, if later found to be deficient in the view/eyes of the target company. It's analogous to a candidate standing...

