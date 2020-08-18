German Bank Wins £150M From Exec Caught In Fraud Case

Law360, London (August 18, 2020, 5:01 PM BST) -- A London judge on Tuesday awarded a German state-owned development bank more than £150 million ($197.3 million) in its litigation against the former head of an insolvent Indian steel company who was arrested amid a fraud investigation into the manufacturer's banking deals. Christopher Hancock QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, concluded that Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau was entitled to the money sought in the bank's lawsuit against the former Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd. chairman and managing director, Sanjay Singal, over three loans that he personally guaranteed. The amount awarded to KfW and its export financing subsidiary, KfW IPEX-BANK...

