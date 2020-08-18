India Rejects Antitrust Claims Against WhatsApp Pay Feature

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- India's competition enforcer on Tuesday rejected a complaint that accused Facebook Inc. and its WhatsApp messaging platform of abusing their dominance to penetrate the country's digital app payments market by rolling out a payment feature in the platform. A panel of the Competition Commission of India rebuffed Harshita Chawla's claims that WhatsApp Inc. was illegally tying its messaging platform to the payment feature by having it automatically downloaded in the app, which has over 400 million monthly active users in India. The panel concluded that consumers had "freewill" to use any other payment application to make instant interbank transfers. "Installation of...

