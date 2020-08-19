EEOC Edges Closer To Rule Revamping 'Conciliation' Process

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has inched closer to issuing a proposed rule that modifies its presuit conciliation process for settling bias claims against employers over an objection from its lone Democratic commissioner that the regulation may result in the agency handing business a "road map" to retaliate against workers and witnesses. During a virtual meeting on Tuesday, EEOC chair Janet Dhillon and Commissioner Victoria Lipnic each voted in favor of sending the notice of proposed rulemaking to the White House's Office of Management and Budget for approval — the last step before the agency can issue it for public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS