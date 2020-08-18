Pa. Justices Nix Up-Front Contractor Fees In Insurance Claims

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Homeowners in Pennsylvania are not entitled to get pre-paid for general contractors' overhead costs and profits when submitting insurance claims, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday. Where "all-risk" homeowners insurance policies issued by Truck Insurance Exchange provided for a two-step payment process, the policy language says that the homeowners have to actually incur the general contractors' costs before they can seek reimbursement through their insurance claims, the court majority said. "The policies, by their plain terms, guarantee that the policyholder will be paid the [actual cash value, or ACV] of the damaged property at the time of the loss; however,...

