CFPB Seeks To Blunt Challenge To Financial Law 'Taskforce'

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday hit back at a lawsuit challenging its creation of a "taskforce" to review federal consumer financial laws, telling a Boston federal court that the consumer advocates behind the litigation lack standing to get the advisory panel shut down. In a partial dismissal motion, the CFPB argued that the two advocacy groups and consumer financial legal scholar accusing the agency's Taskforce on Federal Consumer Financial Law of being an illegally constructed deregulatory Trojan horse haven't alleged valid injuries to support key claims in their suit. "Plaintiffs contend that 'the secrecy of the taskforce ... prevents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS