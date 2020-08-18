MetLife Directors Escape Suit Over Pension Annuity Program

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has let current and former MetLife Inc. directors and officers off the hook in a suit challenging their oversight of a pension annuity program that was too quick to mark beneficiaries as dead, finding that the shareholders didn't show they acted in bad faith. On Monday, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III granted the defendants' bid to toss the derivative suit under Delaware Chancery Rule 23.1, which requires stockholders to ask a board to take action before suing themselves, for failing to "make a demand on the directors." Stockholders can only proceed derivatively without a demand if they...

