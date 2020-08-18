FinCEN Says Law Will Guide BSA Enforcement Decisions

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network gave a rundown Tuesday of the factors it uses to determine the severity — or leniency — of Bank Secrecy Act-related enforcement actions, noting in a statement that its efforts to prove violations are based on applicable laws and never solely on guidance documents. The comments follow a joint statement Thursday from federal banking agencies that aimed to offer more transparency on how they evaluate enforcement actions in the face of financial institutions' failures to meet their obligations under the BSA, which requires financial institutions to assist the government in detecting and preventing money laundering. In mapping out its approach...

