Barclays Settles £8.5M Payment Processing Dispute

Law360, London (August 19, 2020, 2:15 PM BST) -- Banking giant Barclays has settled a payments dispute with a commodities wholesaler claiming the bank did not raise the alarm when a former director of the company transferred £8.5 million ($11.2 million) out of its business account and into his personal coffers. Kezen Trade Israel Ltd., which entered into liquidation in 2017, has agreed a settlement with Barclays, according to a Tomlin order — an order staying all proceedings on the basis that the two sides come to an agreement — dated Monday. The order halts the lawsuit alleging that Barclays misappropriated the funds and cancels the trial, slated for March 2021....

